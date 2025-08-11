Next step in University of Portsmouth Estate Masterplan underway

The University of Portsmouth has begun refurbishment works on the Wiltshire Building, marking another important milestone in its long-term Estate Masterplan.

The University is investing £250 million in campus development over the next decade, to give students an even better experience.

As part of this refurbishment, the Wiltshire Building will be transformed into a hub to accommodate all student support needs and inclusivity services.

This phase of work supports the University’s vision to create a modern, inclusive and sustainable campus that enhances the student experience and the local streetscape.

Reception area design.

Originally built in 1899 as a military drill hall for the 1st Hampshire Royal Engineers Volunteers, the Wiltshire Building has long been part of Portsmouth’s rich heritage. As it is refurbished for modern use, the University is taking care to preserve key original features, such as the distinctive drill hall clock inscribed to Major C. W. Bevis, to retain the building’s character and honour its historical significance. This will ensure the building continues to contribute to the city’s architectural identity while serving a new generation of students.

The works are expected to continue until summer 2026. If you are a user of the Wiltshire Car Park during evenings and weekends, the car park will be closed for the duration of the project.

The ambitious Estate Masterplan includes a new Student Hub for enhanced wellbeing services, a cutting-edge Technology building, modern teaching laboratories, and sustainable facilities like the award-winning Ravelin Sports Centre, recognised as one of the UK's most energy-efficient sports facilities.

This transformation focuses on:

Neighbourhood social area design.

Modern, flexible, and inclusive learning environments

Refurbishment of older buildings and creation of high-quality, sustainable new spaces

Enhanced public areas and improved links between the University and city

Commitment to environmental responsibility, with all new buildings aiming for a BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ rating and ‘A’ grade energy efficiency

Wiltshire Building exterior front.

This is just one step in an exciting programme of transformation. Work is already underway, with the University’s Ravelin Sports Centre setting new standards for sustainability and energy performance. Placing it in the top 1% of the UK’s most energy-efficient facilities, the centre has exceeded its original targets, cutting energy consumption by 90 per cent compared to typical leisure centres. This recognition, based on data from environmental consultants Max Fordham LLP, adds to a string of accolades, including the 2023 IOC IPC IAKS Architecture Prize, a BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ rating, and the Public Sector Project: Design Stage Award at the BREEAM Awards 2020.