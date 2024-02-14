Nurseries in Hampshire: Hopscotch Day Nursery Titchfield receives good rating following recent inspection
Hopscotch Day Nursery Titchfield, located in, Little Abshot Road, Fareham, has gotten off to a good start this year after receiving a good Ofsted result following its recent inspection, which took place on January 11, 2024.
The report said: "Children arrive happily and receive a warm welcome. Staff give children the time they need to say goodbye to their parents and settle in. Staff respond well to younger children who are still settling in.
"The manager is passionate about the care children receive. She regularly reviews the effectiveness of the curriculum to ensure that children are making progress.
"The curriculum is planned to support children to build on what they know and to help them develop new skills. For example, younger children are developing their independence skills, such as putting on their own coats and shoes. They are encouraged to keep practising new skills to build on them in preparation for transitioning to the pre-school room."
The report also outlined that staff have a good understanding of what the children like and they know how to help them develop from an early stage. The staff organise activities based around what the children enjoy doing and children with special educational needs are progressing well.
Anna Dempsey, nursery manager, said: "We started 2024 with a good, we all found the experience really rewarding, the OFSTED inspector made us all feel at ease and gave constructive feedback. We had positive feed back from the parents that really impacted our grading and was amazing to read.
"We are all obviously really proud of ourselves."
The report found that 'parents are extremely happy with the care their children receive' and 'the staff take the time to update them on the progress their children make.' The nursery is also in the process of introducing home-learning bags which can be taken home to provide parents with support on toilet training, dummy use and internet safety.
The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe.