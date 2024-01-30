Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Redlands Primary School, located in Redlands Lane, Fareham, has received an outstanding Ofsted report following its most recent inspection which took place on December 5 and 6, 2023. The inspection found that 'there is a whole-school focus of developing life-long learners' and 'pupils say that they enjoy escaping into a book and relish the opportunity to visit the school library.'

The report said: "The new headteacher has quickly established an accurate view of the school. Strengths and priorities for development are understood clearly.

"Pupils are confident that everyone in their school is treated with respect. They say that difference is what makes them unique. This awareness develops from the early years. Pupils are inspired to love learning and to be active citizens. They have a strong sense of community.

"The school has prioritised reading, and a passion for reading is evident throughout the school. Pupils are well supported when learning to read, and this has been a key focus for the school. Pupils read books that are matched to the sounds they have learned in class. This helps them to develop confidence when reading."

Redlands is quick to respond when a pupil's behaviour is not consistently positive and there are strategies put in place to try and help them get back on track. As a result of this approach, the inspection found that there is a 'calm atmosphere' throughout the education setting and this is implemented from the early years.

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of ensuring that pupils are kept safe. The school always ensures that all pupils are given the opportunity to take part in clubs and performances in order to help them develop their own interests.

The report added: "The school is working to refine the curriculum. Some areas are more developed than others. In subjects where improvement work is more advanced, the school has carefully thought about what pupils need to know. This helps staff know the most important information they must cover in lessons.

"There are strong systems in place to identify the needs of pupils with SEND. Staff receive useful training that helps them to understand how these pupils can be supported in lessons."

The inspection found that there are some areas that need improving and the report said that 'in a few subjects, the knowledge that pupils must learn is not identified precisely enough'. Staff need to ensure that they refine knowledge amongst their pupils to make sure that they are able to remember important content within the curriculum.