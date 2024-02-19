Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southsea Nature Nursery, located in St Johns College, has been recognised as an outstanding nursery following its inspection which took place on January 17, 2024. The inspection found that the 'children flourish in this fully inclusive and homely nursery' and 'staff know children incredibly well.'

The report said: "They develop kindness and compassion for others. For example, children notice when a friend is on their own and invite them to play. Staff provide children with the tools they need to maintain meaningful friendships. For example, all children learn simple sign language, ensuring every child has a voice that is heard.

The report found that the nature nursery develops a curriculum that is ambitious and builds on what children need to learn next to create the most effective building blocks for their education. Communication skills are at the heart of the nursery and the staff work hard to ensure that there are high quality interactions with all of the children. Conversations are also used to 'extend and reinforce children's understanding of healthy lifestyles'.

"We are super proud to be recognised for our unique approach to delivering early years education and care. We couldn't have achieved this without the support for our parents and the most wonderful team."

The report said: "Children lead their own play and benefit from the freedom staff give them to think through and test out their ideas. For example, a child creates a new tool to enhance his mark-making technique. He takes time to think through his design before attaching pencils to the roof of a toy car with tape.