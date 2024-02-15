Nurseries in Portsmouth: St Jude's Church Nursery celebrates receiving good Ofsted following recent inspection
St Jude's Church Nursery, located in Silver Street, has been described as a place where children 'are happy' and settled in its recent inspection which took place on January 18, 2024.
The report said: "Children are happy and settle well in this nursery. Staff quickly get to know them and their unique personalities, developing secure, nurturing bonds with all children.
"Children delight in seeking out staff for comfort, praise and play. The manager and her team have worked hard to make the necessary improvements since the last inspection. They have taken time to reflect and make improvements to the delivery of their curriculum."
The nursery's previous inspection found that it required improvement but since that report, published in March 2023, the nursery has been working hard to improve.
Mrs L Glanville, nursery manager at St Jude's Church Nursery, said: "We are extremely pleased that we received a good grading in all 4 areas at our recent Ofsted Inspection. It confirms that we are a great nursery, with a good reputation and loyal, experienced, caring staff. We have been serving the families of Southsea as part of St Jude's Church Mission for over 40 years and remain as busy and popular as always."
The safeguarding measures are effective and there is an 'open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children's interests first.'
The report added: "All staff at this nursery value diversity and pride themselves in offering an inclusive environment to all families. Children who speak English as an additional language are supported very well by staff.
"Parental partnership is of great importance at this nursery. The manager and her staff are devoted to reaching families within the local community. They place an emphasis on valuing each family's uniqueness. The manager considers how they can support families."