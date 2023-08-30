News you can trust since 1877
Nurseries in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Thorney Island Nursery in Emsworth has received a good Ofsted rating

An Emsworth nursery has ‘worked tirelessly’ to improve its Ofsted rating from inadequate to good.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 13:07 BST

Thorney Island Nursery, located in the Baker Barracks, Emsworth, has demonstrated the amount of hard work that the staff have been doing over the past few months.

In its previous Ofsted inspection in February this year it was found that a number of improvements needed to be made – and it was rated inadequate by the government body.

In the most recent inspection, which took place on July 11, the inspectors found that the team have taken all of the suggestions on board and they have since improved a lot.

Thorney Island Nursery has received a good Ofsted rating in recent inspection which was published on July 11, 2023. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)Thorney Island Nursery has received a good Ofsted rating in recent inspection which was published on July 11, 2023. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Thorney Island Nursery has received a good Ofsted rating in recent inspection which was published on July 11, 2023. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
The report said: “Children are warmly greeted by kind and caring staff. They have strong attachments with their key person.

"Staff read stories frequently to children. The children join in with repeated phrases in delight. Children also look at books independently as they turn the page one by one. This supports children's emerging literacy skills and develops their attention span.”

The inspection also found that there is a strong focus on the importance of children have independence and there has been an increased partnership with parents and guardians to ensure a clear flow of communication about the children’s progress.

The report added: “The manager has worked tirelessly to improve the quality of the setting since the last inspection. Committee members now have a secure understanding of their roles and responsibilities. They work effectively together as a team. The manager ensures that committee members are not given confidential information until their suitability checks have been completed.”

There are a couple of improvements that need to be made including the continual work on varied vocabulary as the report said that “ometimes

staff do not consistently support children's language skills.”

The report aslo said that by improving the staff’s undertsanding of the curriculum it will strengthen the support the children receive.

The safe guarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping the children safe. Staff members have a good undertsanding of how to deal with safe guarding issues and who to report any concerns to.

For more information, or to view the Ofsted report, click here.

