Tops Day Nurseries, based at the Cosham hospital, was inspected by Ofsted on May 31 and having previously been given a rating of ‘inadequate’ - with the report stating that the standards had declined since the previous inspection – the staff have been working tirelessly to get the rating back up to good.

The report said: ‘Children are welcomed warmly by staff. Their key persons know them well. There are good handovers from previous key persons and ongoing communication with parents. Overall, children's individual needs are known and met securely by staff.

‘Staff generally provide consistently good support and interactions to help children successfully build on their knowledge and skills. Children have fun and enjoy their play and activities. The interesting resources and activities help to stimulate children's curiosity and interest in their learning.’

Tops Day Nurseries, Portsmouth, which is based in Queen Alexandra Hospital, has received a good Ofsted rating.

The safeguarding measures at the nursery are effective and the staff have a ‘robust’ knowledge of the correct procedures to take when there are concerns regarding safety. Staff are also confident at recognising when a child’s welfare may be at risk and they know how the referral process works.

There is a strong emphasis on welcoming children and families from different backgrounds and staff also work towards maintaining a good line of communication with parents and as a result, they speak highly of the team at the nursery.

When pointing out areas to improve on, the report said that staff should ‘enhance ways to integrate other languages heard or spoken at home within children's daily experiences, particularly to further support children learning EAL’ and have a better awarness of when ‘to support children during their play and activities to help build further on what they already know and can do.’

Diane Wycherley, operations director, said: ‘We are delighted and immensely proud of the recent 'Good' Ofsted grading for our nursery, which is now a true representation and a testament to the dedication and passion of our wonderful team and the nurturing environment we strive to create for our children.

‘Throughout this journey, we have continuously invested in enhancing our early years' education, fostering a love for learning, and ensuring every child's development is nurtured to its fullest potential.

‘While celebrating this significant achievement, we respectfully acknowledge that we had differing views on the previous 'Inadequate' grading. However, we are committed to focusing on the positives and continuing to build upon our strengths.

‘Our dedication to providing exceptional care and education remains steadfast, and we will continue working in harmony with parents, caregivers, and regulatory bodies to create a warm and supportive atmosphere where every child can flourish.

