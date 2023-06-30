Lucy Whitehead, the nursery school manager, took over the nursery when her parents decided to retire – and now the school has been thriving for four decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From left, nursery manager Abbie Hendry, Atlas Zissou (3), The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth Cllr Tom Coles and Nikki Coles, Lennon Garvey, four, nursery owner Lucy Whitehead, Zephyr Zissou, three, Isla Mundy, four, and operations manager Emma Fowles Picture: Sarah Standing (270623-5612)

Lucy said: ‘It is great. Obviously, we can’t believe that we have got to 40 years, it is scary to think it has been that long. I was five or six when my mum opened up the nursery school, she started it from one room in our home.

‘It was one of the first ones to open and over the years it grew and grew as the demand for childcare and nurseries increased so for many years I lived with it. Then I took over from my parents when they retired about 13 years ago so I have been running it since then and it has been nice that it has been kept in the family.’

The school has been recognised as outstanding by Ofsted and the children have all been involved in a number of festivities this week. Children have been treated to parties each day and there will also be characters including Spiderman and Elsa attending the nursery for everyone to enjoy.

From left, Barzi Sabir (3), Theodore Peggie-Newell (3), Isla Mundy (4) and Summer Harries (4). Picture: Sarah Standing (270623-5597)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy added: ‘It is still as successful today which is lovely – we have had a week-long celebration. We decided to do something every day this week because we have some part-time children so we didn’t want anyone to miss out.

‘We have got the parents coming in as well to thank them for the continued support and we just wanted to include as many people as possible. We are trying to bring everybody together and we recognise the significance that we have reached 40 years.’

Rainbow Corner Nursery in Southsea, is celebrating its 40th anniversary - nursery owner Lucy Whitehead Picture: Sarah Standing (270623-5627)