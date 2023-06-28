The centre helps children who have had to leave mainstream school for a number of reasons including being permanently excluded from school, being at risk of exclusion, being emotionally vulnerable or having continuous days off due to ill health.

The report said: ‘Pupils at the Key Education Centre are prepared well for their next stage of life, whether this is a return to a mainstream school, college or work. They feel supported well to overcome any difficulties they previously had at school. Staff have high expectations for what pupils can achieve, and the majority of pupils work hard to live up to these.

This Key Education Centre has received a good Ofsted rating in its most recent inspection.

‘Most pupils behave very well. Staff have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour, and the majority of staff are highly skilled in supporting pupils. When this is working well, pupils can learn in a calm and friendly environment.

‘Leaders have recently introduced a thoughtful strategy to support pupils who struggle with reading. The approach is beginning to help pupils to gain the knowledge and skills they need to become confident, fluent readers.’

The safeguarding measures are effective and leaders have developed a strong culture of safeguarding within the school to ensure that children are kept safe, the report says. Staff have in depth knowledge on each pupil and as a result they are able to identify anything to the correct authorities.

The report added: ‘Pupils have many opportunities to broaden their knowledge and understanding of the wider world and of their place in it. This rightly includes regular opportunities to learn how to socialise and get along well with others, including while out in the wider community.’