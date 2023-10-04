Official graduation ceremony for higher education students at newly formed South Hampshire College Group

Graduation ceremony for HE students at the South Hampshire College Group

The ceremony, held at Fareham College, saw HE students and their families enjoy a light drinks reception before joining faculty members in the college’s 120-seat theatre.

Marking a triumphant end to the academic year, the event comes at a particularly important time for South Hampshire College Group, which officially merged on the first day of August.

The Group – which serves an estimated 11,900 students across the Solent region – aims to provide a financially strong, responsive and ambitious Higher Education programme for those seeking alternative pathways to university.

The HE programmes, held at Fareham College, are designed to support progression from a Level 3 or T Level course to a complete undergraduate qualification.

Students benefit from smaller class sizes, lower tuition fees, and flexible study options, making it a more accessible option for many.

Additionally, students in certain study programmes are supported to enter the second or third year of complementary courses at partner universities, allowing them to “top up” their qualifications.

From this, many of the Group’s alumni have gone on to pursue Master’s degrees or PhDs.

Ben Sheridan, Vice Principal of Fareham College, said: “The achievement of a qualification at Level 4 or higher is the product of significant hard work and dedication.

"This event allows our graduates to celebrate their achievements, gathered among friends, family and lecturers. All of our graduates can be immensely proud of their success.”

Robert Hind, Curriculum Area Manager for HE at Fareham College, added: “Our graduation ceremony is the highlight of the year for me as it’s our chance to celebrate the considerable achievements of our students.

“Fareham College offers a wide range of HE courses which give students who would struggle to access a course at university the chance to study in their local community and gain qualifications.

