Ofsted inspects thousands of schools across the country annually and it is a body that awards schools one of four ratings based on performance. A school can receive an outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate rating.
Here are 44 primary schools with an outstanding or good Ofsted rating:
1. Best primary schools in Hampshire
There are a number of amazing schools in the area with either a good or outstanding Ofsted rating. Photo: Sarah Standing - Google
2. Springwood Infant School, Waterlooville
Springwood Infant School in Waterlooville, has received a Good Ofsted report, matching the junior school who also received a good rating back in 2022. The report was published on November 13, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (131123-1174) Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Cliffdale Primary School, North End
This school in Battenburg Avenue, North End has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on March 28, 2022. Photo: ian hargreaves
4. Redwood Park Academy
This school in Wembley Grove, Cosham has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 6, 2019. Photo: Google Maps
