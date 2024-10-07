Parents across Hampshire will be applying for primary schools from November 1 – we have pulled together a list of some of the best in the area.

Ofsted inspects thousands of schools across the country annually and it is a body that awards schools one of four ratings based on performance. A school can receive an outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate rating.

Here are 44 primary schools with an outstanding or good Ofsted rating:

1 . Best primary schools in Hampshire There are a number of amazing schools in the area with either a good or outstanding Ofsted rating.

2 . Springwood Infant School, Waterlooville Springwood Infant School in Waterlooville, has received a Good Ofsted report, matching the junior school who also received a good rating back in 2022. The report was published on November 13, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (131123-1174)

3 . Cliffdale Primary School, North End This school in Battenburg Avenue, North End has been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted. The latest report was published on March 28, 2022.

4 . Redwood Park Academy This school in Wembley Grove, Cosham has been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 6, 2019.