Ofsted has found that a college in the city has ‘successfully transformed’ its culture and ‘staff embrace the challenges’.

The college has previously received a ‘requires improvement’ rating in its 2018 report and since then, there have been monitoring visits to see how the setting is making progress – and each visit has outlined that the college has made improvements.

The inspection, which took place on November 8 and 9, 2023, found that leaders and governors ‘carefully monitor the resultant whole college quality improvement plan and review progress carefully’.

Principal Katy Quinn, City of Portsmouth College. Picture: Gabriel Worsley.

The monitoring visit said: “Senior leaders and governors have very successfully transformed the culture at the college. Managers and staff across all campuses refer to an open and transparent culture.

"Most teachers plan and teach their lessons effectively and in a logical order so that students and apprentices build on basic knowledge before moving to more complex and difficult topics.”

The college is formed up of four campuses across the Hampshire area and at the time of the monitoring visit, there were approximately 3,166 students aged 16 to 19, 516 apprentices and 2,530 adult students.