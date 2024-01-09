I visited Queenie's Vintage Tearoom and Bar, located in Emsworth Train Station, for its Friday night speakeasy - here's how it went. Picture: Sophie Lewis

From the moment I arrived at Emsworth Train Station, I was completely in awe and that’s the way I stayed until I got home. I walked onto the quiet platform and was welcomed with a sign to say that Queenie’s Vintage Tearoom and Bar had stayed awake for a late night speakeasy event. The door to the tearoom was the same as all of the other generic train station doors and without the sign, you would be none the wiser to the magic that was hidden inside.

As I opened the door, I was pleasantly surprised to be in a warmly lit room full of quirky knick-knacks that constructed a completely different world, transporting me and my mum back to the 40’s. From a wall full of gloriously vintage framed images, to the old fashioned radio and an adorable little bear with yellow wellies – the fireplace was adjourned with magnificent treasures. I immediately felt as if I had stepped back in time and was enormously under-dressed.

As the designated driver, I got my caffeine fix with an extra hot cappuccino, served in a floral coffee cup, and mum opted for an espresso martini, which looked and smelt absolutely delicious – she certainly enjoyed it and went back for a second one. Whilst ordering our drinks in the kitchen area, we spent a good few minutes admiring the range of cakes and the size of the mammoth Twix flavoured cookie pie (if it wasn’t for the January detox, we would have happily tucked into one of them). Drinks in hand, we headed downstairs to a garden area at the front of the station which the owner transformed into a secret garden to listen to the live music.

Fairy lights, twinkling. Outdoor heaters, heating. We turned up prepared and had layer after layer piled on because we knew the weather was set to be cold – and we were absolutely right – but the heaters certainly did the job and made the evening all the more enjoyable. To make things even sweeter, there was a sensational singer, Holly Knowles, who absolutely wowed us. Singing a combination of vintage classics and originals, the youngster hit every note and played the guitar with grace and composure – especially considering it was a breezy evening and we were all outside.