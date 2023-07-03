The inspection for the council’s department took place between May 15 and 19, and it found that ‘leaders have created an environment that supports the chosen model of practice and prioritises children’s wide-ranging needs’. The criteria, which the inspector marks the service against, had three good or outstanding outcomes, and one requires improvement rating.

The report outlined that the service was performing well in the areas including: The impact of leaders on social work practice with children and families, the experiences and progress of children who need help and protection and the experiences and progress of children in care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspection said: ‘There is a clearly defined service improvement plan and managers do know their services well. However, several of the current areas for service development were identified at the time of the last inspection in 2018 in respect of care leavers’ health histories, education, employment and training, and accommodation options.

Councillor Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families & Education at Portsmouth City Council Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Disabled children and children with complex needs receive an improved service from specialist workers who are based within the family safeguarding and support service.’

The inspection found that there was one area that needs to be improved which is the services for children in care, however it did state that the team are working towards this refinement in the service that is provided.

SEE ALSO: 52 pictures of Year 6 leavers from schools across the area

It said: ‘Services for care-experienced young people are less well developed. Leaders and managers are committed to the ongoing improvement of services for children and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The pace of change and progress for care leavers has been too slow. Although the care leaver offer is currently under review, the ambition across the council and with partners to achieve more as corporate parents for care leavers is too limited.’

Overall, the council are working to a good standard and they offer children and families a number of accessible schemes and services, and despite some weaknesses, the team are developing these areas to ensure that they progress.

Councillor Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families & Education at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Our principle is that that the children we care for deserve the same standard of care, love and support that any good parent would want for their child. We hold high aspirations for the children and young people we care for and take our responsibility to support and champion young people very seriously.

‘This is reflected in Ofsted’s conclusions and I am particularly pleased to see the report highlight how we successfully prioritise children’s well-being and make a positive difference to children’s lives. The dedication and expertise of staff is commended throughout the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad