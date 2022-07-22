According to the latest report, children attending Leapfrog Neighbourhood Nursery in Villiers Road are able to ‘thrive in an extremely supportive and exciting environment’ and are ‘extremely motivated to learn and engage in a wonderful range of stimulating activities’.

The Ofsted inspector commented on the ‘provision of excellent resources’ and ‘exciting learning experiences provided by the extremely knowledgeable staff team’ led by nursery manager Jayne Baines.

Jayne was thrilled that Ofsted acknowledged that ‘children arrive at the setting and excitedly run in to meet the welcoming and experienced staff’.

The team at Leapfrog Neighbourhood Nursery School.

She said: ‘This daily experience is tribute to each member of our enthusiastic and inspirational team who constantly review and undertake training to enrich their already exemplary practice.

‘We are particularly pleased with this judgement as the Ofsted inspection handbook for inspectors now states that ‘Outstanding is a challenging and exacting judgement. Where provisions should only be judged ‘outstanding’ in a particular area if it is performing exceptionally, consistently and securely across the whole provision.

‘To have achieved ‘Outstanding’ judgement across all four of the assessed areas - overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management - makes us extremely proud.’

The nursery has been awarded an outstanding judgement in its third consecutive Ofsted inspection.

The Ofsted inspector further noted that ‘parents are highly complementary about the staff and the setting’.

Dr Gemma Mckenna is one such parent who has chosen Leapfrog Nursery for both her children.

She said: ‘You’ve all worked so hard and you’re all fantastic.