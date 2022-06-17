Park Community School in Leigh Park 'happy' with successful Ofsted inspection

Park Community School in Leigh Park has been rated as 'good' by the education watchdog, after two inspections earlier this year.

Inspectors found the school to have a strong curriculum, teaching team and student experience - with particular praise given to pupils' newfound enthusiasm for literature.

From left, A'layah Parris, Ariel Lusala and Jake Hunter, all Year 11 at Park Community School in Havant. Picture: David George

In their report, inspectors said: 'Staff want the very best for all pupils. Staff know individual pupils well and work tirelessly to help them overcome any difficulties they face.

'Leaders and governors have an ambitious long term vision for the school and its local community.

'All decisions are guided by what is in the best interest of pupils. Staff share this vision and are proud to work at the school.’

Headteacher Chris Anders said: 'We are happy that Ofsted describe our school as we see it and we will continue to work with our families and wider community to make Park Community School even better.

'We already have a reputation beyond the school for innovation in what we provide to help students learn and find what they might love to do in the future.

'As well as classroom based teaching we use the school’s other facilities to teach construction skills, enterprise activities and horticulture.'

While the first inspection looked at Park Community School itself, a second inspection was held to look at safeguarding measures.

That second inspection found that the school has 'expert' knowledge that is used to teach students how to keep themselves safe, both in person and online.

'Pupils value these lessons and say they enable them to make better choices in their daily lives,' inspectors said.

Mr Anders added: 'We have also led the way with practical help such as our munch holiday meals and pantry based in the Dickinson Centre at the school. Susan Parish, our business manager, was awarded an MBE this year for her pioneering work on this in Hampshire and at a national level.'