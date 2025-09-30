Pedal Power Training's Partnership with The Bikeability Trust: Transforming Lives Through Cycling

Equipping the Next Generation with Skills and Confidence Since 2009, Pedal Power Training has been on a mission to help children and adults choose to cycle more and have the confidence to make it happen. What started as a vision to bring quality cycle training to the South Coast has grown into something truly special—and at the heart of it all is our proud partnership with The Bikeability Trust.

Our Story

Pedal Power Training began delivering cycle training in 2009, and in 2010, Donna Coyne joined as an instructor. With a natural gift for connecting with learners of all ages and abilities, Donna's patient, compassionate approach quickly became the hallmark of our service. In 2023, Donna became owner and director, bringing her years of frontline experience and unwavering commitment to our mission into every aspect of how we operate. Learn more about Donna and her team of qualified cycling instructors.

Today, we're an approved training provider for The Bikeability Trust, delivering the highest standard of cycle training across Southampton, Portsmouth, and surrounding areas. This partnership means everything to us—it's a mark of quality, a shared vision, and a commitment to making cycling accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Bikeability session with Pedal Power Training at Portsdown Primary School

What is Bikeability?

Think of Bikeability as cycling proficiency for the 21st century. Whilst many of us remember cycling proficiency tests from our school days, Bikeability has evolved to meet the challenges of today's roads and the needs of modern families.

The Bikeability Trust works to equip children, families, and communities with the skills and confidence to cycle on today's roads. Since the programme began in 2007, more than 5.8 million children have been trained across England. Between April 2024 and March 2025 alone, exactly 500,000 people booked onto Bikeability training—and those learners spent almost 3,000,000 hours cycling!

The programme is structured around three progressive levels:

Bikeability session at Solent Junior School with Pedal Power Training

Level 1 builds basic bike control skills in a controlled environment

Level 2 takes learners onto quieter roads, teaching essential on-road cycling skills

Level 3 develops advanced skills for navigating busier, more complex road environments

Why Bikeability Matters

Cycling is more popular now than ever, and for good reason. It's brilliant for your health, fantastic for the environment, and it saves you money. But confidence is key—and that's where expert training makes all the difference.

The statistics speak for themselves. After Level 2 training, 93% of riders feel more confident cycling on roads. Even more encouraging, 96% of parents are likely to encourage their child to cycle following the training. Research has also shown that areas with higher Bikeability delivery levels have lower rates of cyclist casualties—training genuinely builds awareness and skills that matter.

But beyond the numbers, it's the environmental impact that truly inspires us. If every child who has taken part in Bikeability cycled to school for a year, it would save 1.92 million tonnes of carbon from car-based school commutes. That's equivalent to powering 241,849 homes for a year or growing 31,747,365 trees for 10 years. Even if just one child swapped being driven for cycling to school, it would save half a tonne of carbon—the equivalent of growing almost eight trees for ten years.

Who is Bikeability For?

One of the things we love most about Bikeability is that it's truly for everyone. The Bikeability Trust has identified four key groups who benefit from cycle training:

Bikeability for Children

Give them a life skill they'll never forget. From basic skills to advanced journeys, we've got your child covered. Our training builds confidence, independence, and road awareness that will serve them throughout their lives. Find out more about getting started with cycling.

Bikeability for School Children

Make the most of cycling both inside and outside the classroom with our training, tips, and curriculum-based tools. We work in partnership with schools in Portsmouth and Southampton to deliver engaging, effective training that fits seamlessly into the school day.

Bikeability for Adults and Teenagers

It's never too late to learn! Cycling is a life skill, and we're here to help you get pedalling. Whether you've never ridden before or want to build confidence for commuting, we tailor our approach to your needs. Find out more about our 1:1 tuition.

Bikeability for Families

Nothing beats the feeling of exploring as a family. Our family cycle training can help you enjoy adventures together, creating memories whilst building everyone's skills and confidence. Get in touch about group training or take part in Cycle to School Week (13-17 October).

Real Stories, Real Impact

The numbers are impressive, but it's the personal stories that truly capture what we do. Here's what families have told us:

From a Year 5 pupil at Freemantle C of E Academy came this inspiring message: "Just because you struggle to pedal, never doubt yourself!"

A mum and dad were really struggling to get their daughter out on a bike, so they called in an expert - Donna! She managed to get her riding unaided after a single 1:1 session, which was then followed up by a further confidence and skill-building session. Mum and dad were blown away - "what a wonder woman she is!" - and mum has even committed to learning to ride too with Pedal Power Training so the whole family can enjoy cycling adventures together.

Another parent wrote: "I can't thank you enough and I just wanted to cry with happy tears this morning! My child absolutely adored you (which is high praise from her!!). You have truly transformed things for us, so thank you again."

A family who've embraced cycling together told us: "Our son had a great time, we love Bikeability! Our girls also did it previously and they now cycle to secondary school on their own. We also all cycled to the Isle of Wight for a weekend together recently! Bikeability has definitely increased their confidence, and has increased our confidence in their ability, so we allow them more freedom."

One parent perfectly captured Donna's approach: "Donna was so incredibly patient and kind with our daughter. Such a positive soul. Wish all grown ups in a position to teach or share knowledge could treat kids with the same level of compassion and kindness she did."

Another parent shared: "Everything you did this morning has just transformed her and she's getting us to Halfords this afternoon for a bike rack and making plans to cycle in the New Forest."

And reflecting on the lasting impact, one parent said: "My child loved his time doing the bikeability training, this experience will stay with him for years to come."

Aligning with The Bikeability Trust's Strategy

As an approved training provider for The Bikeability Trust in Portsmouth and Southampton, our strategy aligns completely with theirs. The Trust's aims are to raise Bikeability's profile and support the vision of increasing cycle freedom for all. Find an approved training provider in your area.

Their key objectives resonate deeply with us:

Communicate clearly and effectively

Increase brand awareness

Educate and support confident cycling

Work in partnership

Promote Bikeability for all

We're speaking to the same audiences—parents, carers and children; schools and teachers; the Bikeability industry; and the wider cycling community. Together, we're building a future where more people choose cycling as a confident and enjoyable way to travel.

Ready to Get Started?

Whether you're a parent wanting to give your child a life skill, a school looking to bring quality cycle training to your pupils, an adult who's always wanted to learn, or a family dreaming of cycling adventures together—we're here to help.

Inspiring a lasting love of cycling is the Pedal Power Training goal. Get in touch today to find out about upcoming training sessions, or contact your school to ask about Bikeability.

We're also always looking for new instructors—if you're passionate about cycling and want to make a real difference in your community, we'd love to hear from you.

Find out more: https://pedalpowertraining.co.uk.