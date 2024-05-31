Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Penbridge Infant and Nursery School has received a prestigious national award, recognising its dedication to delivering a vibrant and engaging arts curriculum.

The school has received the Silver Award by Artsmark, the only creative quality standard endorsed by Arts Council England. Artsmark is committed to supporting schools across the country in nurturing and celebrating arts and cultural education across all facets of the curriculum, breathing life into learning experiences for children.

Artsmark’s recent recognition of Penbridge Infant School, a proud member of the Thinking Schools Academy Trust, underscores the school’s commitment to fostering creativity and expression among its children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report accompanying the award acknowledged Penbridge Infant’s work in advancing arts education. The school was praised for proactively maintaining momentum in fostering artistic pursuits and implementing innovative initiatives. This includes ‘cultural passports’ that outline a range of arts and cultural activities that pupils can participate in at school, in the local community and further afield. The passports act as a log of all their experiences and help to amplify the children's engagement in the arts.

Penbridge Infant and Nursery School has received a prestigious national award, recognising its dedication to delivering a vibrant and engaging arts curriculum.

The school has also revamped its art curriculum to focus on skill-building and progression, a move that has bolstered staff confidence in teaching and empowered pupils to work more independently. The school's emphasis on dance education has grown in popularity too. Penbridge has also broadened performance opportunities, with its choir being a popular success and active participation in art exhibitions.

Claire Young, who leads music at both Penbridge Infant and Junior Schools, expressed her elation at receiving the Artsmark Silver award. She said: “The Silver Artsmark award has been a huge encouragement for our school community, and it’s wonderful that the hard work of our staff has been recognised.