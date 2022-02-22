Teacher members of the National Education Union at the Southsea school took part in the first day of nationally co-ordinated strike action on February 10, and the staff members plan to walk out again on February 23 and 24.

The strikes are taking place across the Girls’ Day School Trust’s 23 independent schools in England and Wales, although five schools in the trust will not be taking part in this week’s strikes owing to half term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Hands off our pensions', say protesters at the previous strike day. Picture: NEU

Union members say the strike is in response to the trust’s proposal to remove its teaching staff from the Teachers’ Pension Scheme.

Pickets will take place between 7am and 10am at the 18 schools.

Teacher members from all 23 independent schools in the trust, including those taking half term, will then travel to Westminster to lobby their MP and gather for a rally to challenge the decision by Girls’ Day School Trust to slash their pensions.

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said: ‘It is very disappointing that the Girls’ Day School Trust has not reversed their decision to withdraw from the Teachers' Pension Scheme (TPS).

‘If they were really listening to the strength of feeling from their staff, they would realise that short term financial sweeteners offer no compensation for the long-term security of the TPS.

‘There is no financial imperative for GDST to insist on removing staff from the TPS next year. ‘The National Education Union will of course enter the negotiations with GDST which we have been asking for.

‘However, this offer gives our members no reassurance that the TPS will remain in place and the strike action will go ahead this week.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron