Poet Laureate Simon Armitage inspires Portsmouth pupils in free live literature event

Poet Laureate – and Portsmouth University alumnus – Simon Armitage has brought his trademark blend of honesty, humour and insight to the New Theatre Royal stage this week, as part of Portsmouth Creates’ Year of Literacy, “In Our Words”.

The award-winning poet and broadcaster – known to many students for his gritty GCSE-set poem Remains – delivered a free one-hour set for local Year 10 pupils, combining powerful readings of his work with down-to-earth reflections on how he writes, where he finds ideas, and what he’s learned over the course of his 35-year writing career.

Up to 400 students, teachers and support workers from Admiral Lord Nelson School, Ark Charter Academy, Priory School, St Edmund’s Catholic School and The Harbour School also had the chance to ask Simon their own questions during a live Q&A.

Simon Armitage said:

Simon Armitage

“Poetry can demonstrate that language isn’t a barrier – you don’t have to be an expert in it. It can be language at play; it’s very invitational and encouraging. If any pupils come out of events like this with one thing, I hope it’s the sense that feeling more in control of language can help you take better care of yourself, be more aware of yourself, and be more sympathetic towards others.

“Poetry can be a well-kept secret – it’s not a front-line artform, and it never has been. You need quite a close relationship with language to feel and understand poetry. But poetry isn’t just one thing – it’s many things – and the definition has widened over time. I like to think there’s a form of poetry out there for everyone, and maybe some of those students will go on to find theirs.”

Susannah Chester-Davis, Teacher of English & Film Studies at St Edmund’s Catholic School, said:

“We had a wonderful afternoon in the company of our Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage. He reminded us that poetry is about expression – not just reading words on a page.

“His insight into Remains gave students from across the city a deeper understanding of why he didn’t simply feel ‘inspired’ to tell these soldiers’ stories, but ‘obligated’ to do so. A powerful stepping stone, perhaps, towards those much-coveted grade 8s and 9s.”

She added:

“The breadth of topics he explored in his other poems, combined with his humorous and masterful delivery, meant there was truly something for everyone.”

The special afternoon formed part of In Our Words – a year-long initiative led by Portsmouth Creates and funded by Arts Council England, which celebrates storytelling, reading and writing at every age, from toddlers to care homes.

Already halfway through its jam-packed schedule of literacy events, In Our Words recently supported the 2025 Book Awards, held at the Kings Theatre and attended by more than 1,500 schoolchildren, who voted for their favourite books, Reading Champions and Inspiring Adults.

Next up are several early years storytelling sessions entitled Tigerboat Tales, using tactile and visually engaging sets and puppets to bring fairytales and traditional stories to life. This will be followed by Monsters from the Closet, a workshop for adults exploring queer horror, and Portrait of a Woman on Fire, which focuses on combining writing experiences with visual arts.

Gemma Nichols, CEO of Portsmouth Creates, said:

“Portsmouth continues to face significant challenges around literacy – with only 67% of primary pupils meeting the expected standard in reading and just 63% in writing, both well below the national average.

“With this campaign, we want to help change that – through a range of literacy initiatives, from poetry and rap to even wordless books. It’s about finding different ways to connect people with language, stories and self-expression.”

She concluded:

“We’re incredibly grateful to Simon for giving up his time to engage with our Year 10 GCSE students, and to New Theatre Royal for hosting such a special event. This is a flagship moment for In Our Words – as we work to make literature more accessible, celebrate the city’s creative spirit, and inspire a whole new generation of readers.

“Who knows – the next Poet Laureate might be sitting in that audience!”

For more information, please visit portsmouthcreates.co.uk