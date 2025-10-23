Political comment: Stephen Morgan asks Portsmouth schools to take up Labour’s free breakfast clubs

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has written to Portsmouth schools asking them to partner with the Labour government to offer local children free breakfast clubs.

Labour’s Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, recently announced that 500,000 more children across England will soon benefit from the government’s roll out of Best Start free breakfast clubs.

This latest milestone demonstrates key delivery towards the Labour government’s flagship manifesto commitment to support millions of families across the country through the scheme’s national roll out.

Reaching half a million more children and backed by £80 million of investment, around 2,000 new schools will join the free breakfast club scheme next year – easing the pressure on working parents across the country.

The programme, funded by the existing Spending Review settlement, is part of Labour’s Plan for Change – a patriotic programme of national renewal that puts working families first and ensures every child starts the school day ready to learn.

Mr Morgan wants local children to benefit and has written to schools in the constituency to encourage them to express an interest in joining the scheme, to partner with the Labour government to support local families.

The first wave of Labour’s Best Start free breakfast clubs has already seen two million meals served, with headteachers and parents welcoming their impact on everything from making the morning routine easier, to helping family finances, and improving children’s attendance, behaviour and attainment.

The government’s latest progress update confirms that 2,000 new schools are set to join the programme, ensuring the improvements in attendance, attainment and behaviour school leaders are already seeing reaches every corner of the country.

Labour’s programme, which is set to give parents 95 hours back each year and save up to £450 in childcare costs, backs working families, with polling finding eight in ten say breakfast clubs help them to get to work on time and drop their kids off at school more easily.

The latest progress update follows the landmark expansion of Labour’s funded childcare hours scheme to 30 hours per week, from 9 months to the start of school – benefitting over half a million families now eligible for savings of up to £7,500 a year.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “Labour’s free breakfast clubs boost parents’ work choices and children’s life chances – I want that for families here in Portsmouth, so I’m acting to make it happen.

“I’ve written to schools across the constituency, encouraging them to partner with the Labour government to give local children the best start in life.

“We’re delivering on the manifesto I was elected on, to break down barriers to opportunity for our young people and renew our country through our Plan for Change.”

Bridget Phillipson MP, Labour’s Education Secretary, said:

“The start of the national rollout of free breakfast clubs will be an historic change in working families’ daily routines and is another example of this Labour government making good on its promises to deliver the change the British people voted for.

“This is Labour choosing a path of renewal towards a fairer country – breaking down the barriers to opportunity and ensuring every child starts school ready to learn.

“Through our Plan for Change, Labour is rolling out free breakfast clubs and school-based nurseries to make working parents’ lives easier and give all children the best start in life.”

Further details on the roll out of the breakfast clubs programme will follow in the autumn.

Earlier this year Labour’s Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, announced the biggest expansion of free school meals ever, with another half a million more children benefiting, as part of Labour’s plans to tackle child poverty.