Portsmouth academics in top two per cent of researchers in the world

University of Portsmouth academics have been strongly represented in prestigious list of top global researchers

More than 30 University of Portsmouth academics are among the top two per cent of the most cited scholars in the world.

The influential list, produced by Stanford University and Elsevier every year, is a publicly accessible database that ranks the world's scientists, offering a comprehensive look at their impact.

The ranking methodology was developed by Stanford University professor, John Ioannidis, and is based on citations from 2023 and updated to the end of 2024. It uses metrics which reflects a scientist’s influence rather than just their publication count.

Professor Vikas Kumar, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at the University of Portsmouth, also made it to the list. He said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see so many of our colleagues recognised among the world's most influential researchers. This achievement reflects the quality and impact of research happening across all our faculties at Portsmouth.

"Being included in this prestigious list alongside more than 30 of my colleagues demonstrates our commitment to research excellence and our growing reputation as a university where world-class research thrives. This recognition will help us attract even more talented researchers and continue to strengthen our partnerships with industry and the public sector.”

University of Portsmouth academics work closely with businesses, industry experts and the public sector to solve local, national and global challenges across science, technology, humanities, business and creative industries.

This week the University’s economic and societal impact was ranked highly in the national Knowledge Exchange Framework (KEF) assessment , which measures the impact universities have on businesses, their community and the wider world.

The KEF sits alongside the national Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) and the Research Excellence Framework (REF), and together they provide a fuller picture of how universities are performing and what impact they’re having.

In the last TEF assessment in 2023, Portsmouth received the highest possible Gold rating, and in 2022 it received impressive REF outcomes where it was ranked third of all modern UK universities for research power.

Earlier this month, the four UK higher education funding bodies announced the appointment of panels for the criteria-setting phase of the next national assessment of research quality across UK universities - REF 2029 - which include University of Portsmouth academics.

The full list is available to view online here.