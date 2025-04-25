Portsmouth and Malaysian universities team up to offer students dual degrees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University of Portsmouth has today signed a formal dual award partnership with MAHSA University, a leading medical university based in Malaysia.

The ceremony took place at Portsmouth’s Ravelin Sports Centre, marking a significant milestone in the University’s ongoing commitment to global collaboration and transnational education.

The new partnership will enable students from MAHSA University to receive degrees awarded by both institutions upon successful completion of their programmes, supporting the University of Portsmouth’s mission to provide high-quality, globally accessible education.

The proposed partner courses will cover undergraduate degrees across all five faculties - in areas including nursing, sport science, psychology, computer games technology, and data science and AI.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Galbraith CBE and un Dato’ Seri Zaki bin Tun Azmi, Chancellor of MAHSA at the signing

The signing was attended by high-level delegates from both institutions. Representing MAHSA University were Tun Dato’ Seri Zaki bin Tun Azmi, Chancellor of MAHSA and Malaysia’s retired 6th Chief Justice, and YB Senator Professor Tan Sri Datuk Dr. Hj. Mohamed Haniffa bin Hj Abdullah, Executive Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of MAHSA University.

The University of Portsmouth was represented by Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Galbraith CBE, and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global Engagement and Student Life), Chris Chang, as well as staff from each of the faculties and academic schools contributing to the Transnational Education (TNE) strategic partnership.

Professor Galbraith opened the ceremony with a warm welcome, highlighting the significance of the partnership in strengthening educational ties between the UK and Malaysia. He said: “This exciting collaboration with MAHSA University reflects our shared vision for excellence in education and our ambition to grow our global presence. By offering dual degrees, we are empowering students to achieve academic success that transcends borders.”

Mr Chang echoed this sentiment, emphasising the strategic value of transnational education: “This partnership is a key step in expanding our reach in Southeast Asia and ensuring that our world-class programmes are accessible to students across the globe.”

Representatives from both universities at Ravelin Sports Centre in Portsmouth

Following the signing ceremony, staff and students had the opportunity to attend a talk by Tun Dato’ Seri Zaki bin Tun Azmi in the University’s Replica Courtroom. Drawing from his distinguished legal career, he spoke candidly about his journey from legal practitioner to Malaysia’s Lord Chief Justice, offering unique insights into life on the bench and the evolution of Malaysia’s judicial system.

During their visit, the MAHSA delegation was given tours of several of the University’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the Centre for Creative and Immersive eXtended Reality (CCIXR) and the Centre for Simulation in Health and Care, showcasing Portsmouth’s commitment to cutting-edge teaching and experiential learning environments.

MAHSA University underscored the strategic significance of the partnership, positioning it as a milestone in access to global education. The partnership represents a dual commitment towards a shared belief that academic excellence should prepare graduates for an interconnected world.

Dato’ Shahril Haniffa, Group Managing Director of MAHSA University, highlighted the long-term value of this cross-border alliance. He said: “By aligning with the University of Portsmouth in an increasingly competitive academic and employment market, we become a catalyst for enhanced mobility, recognition and benchmarked talent development. It is a signal to employers and institutions worldwide that our graduates are globally attuned and ready for however and wherever the future is built.”

The partnership is a tangible example of the University of Portsmouth’s international ambition. As outlined in its global outlook strategy, the University is committed to building strong, sustainable relationships with international partners and embedding global experiences into programmes at every level.

This dual award agreement is part of a broader effort to create opportunities for students worldwide and contribute to solving global challenges through education and innovation.

