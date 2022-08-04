The treasure trove was set in a newly designed garden designed by apprentices at The Learning Place, a community learning centre in North End.

Staff and learners added their thoughts and feelings to the capsule, and organisers plan to dig it back up in ten years’ time.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth and the Lady Mayoress, councillor canon Dr Hugh Mason and Marie Costa, and deputy leader councillor Suzy Horton joined the apprentices as they took part in a day of confidence-building activities.

Apprentices and contributors to the time capsule with Lord Mayor of Portsmouth and the Lady Mayoress, Dr Hugh Mason, and Marie Costa. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The cabinet member for children, families and education, Suzy said: ‘The idea is to celebrate the apprentices that have been supported at The Learning Place over the last year.

‘This fun day allows them to come together with their employers to try out new challenges, to build confidence and help them move forward into employment.’

At today’s welfare event, apprentices and their employers were given numerous fun challenges to complete from cooking to gardening.

Jade Mead with Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Dr Hugh Mason, the Lady Mayoress, Marie Costa, and Cheryl Head planting the time capsule. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Cheryl Head is programme lead for apprenticeships and community learning at The Learning Place.

She said: ‘We’ve come out of Covid and the pandemic and this is about getting people back out and into the classrooms, learning, seeing each other, and being able to learn with their peers.

‘It’s important that we all grow and we learn together. Every day’s a learning day.’

Apprentices from the Learning Place planted a time capsule in the new garden designed by the apprentices as part of a celebration day of challenges. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Work is ongoing in the centre garden as the revamp project continues.

Cheryl added: ‘It started with a real blank canvas, no fence panels were painted, we didn’t have the fence behind us.

‘We’ve gone out, we’ve asked for donations in the community. Lots of people on board that have helped us and supplied us with the tyres that we’re going to use for planters.’

The Learning Place, which has supported 74 apprentices and 965 adult learners this year, offers adult learning courses and apprenticeship standards in a number of courses.

Contents of the time capsule that has messages written in postcards. Picture: Habibur Rahman

It is run by Portsmouth City Council Community Learning Service, which offers courses based around community and family learning as well as courses in English, mathematics and English for speakers of other languages.