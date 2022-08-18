Portsmouth area A-level, T-level and BTEC results day live blog 2022: First students to sit exams since pandemic await grades
PUPILS across the Portsmouth area are awaiting their results today.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expecting their grades across the country.
Scores are expected to be lower than during the pandemic but higher than 2019.
This is the first cohort of students to sit exams since the coronavirus outbreak.
They are expected to face tougher competition for university places this year, with institutions known to have been more conservative in their offers this year.
Admissions service Ucas has said it expects record or near-record numbers of students to get onto their first-choice courses, but warned the process will not be ‘pain-free’ for all as some will be left disappointed.
This year’s grades aim to reflect a midway point between 2021 – when pupils were assessed by their teachers – and 2019.
According to the Department of Education, a Record numbers of students, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds, are still expected to start university in September.
The News has reporters across Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham covering results day.
All the latest updates will be posted in this live blog at the bottom of this article.
Make sure to check in regularly to stay fully informed.
Live: Portsmouth A-level, T-level and BTEC results day
Last updated: Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 10:19
UTC Portsmouth
Students celebrating their results at UTC Portsmouth, in Hilsea.
Results day at UTC Portsmouth
Students opening their results at UTC Portsmouth, in Hilsea.
Freya McCauley-Wright - UTC Portsmouth
Freya McCauley-Wright 18, is the first UTC Portsmouth student to go to the University of Oxford.
She will study English Language and Literature, after successful results in English Language and Literature, chemistry and biology.
City of Portsmouth College principal Katy Quinn
Katy Quinn, principal at City of Portsmouth College, praised students for their results in their first exams since their SATs more than five years ago.
She said: ‘It’s been some challenge times for them throughout the year. I think this demonstrates how important the relationship between staff and students is.’
While praising the government’s support of additional funding, the education chief said that this support sometimes came with too many restrictions.
She said: ‘While the money is hugely welcome, a little more freedom on how we can spend it would have been helpful. We’re the ones best placed to support students.’
City of Portsmouth College has 1038 entries, with 100 per cent pass rate on 20 courses out of 31.
At the college, 79.7 per cent of grades were A to C.
City of Portsmouth College celebrations
Celebrations abound at the City of Portsmouth College. Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan is among the happy students.
Maddy Oliver - Portsmouth High School
Maddy is going to the University of Oxford after achieving an A* and two As.
‘Really chuffed'
Joe White, 18, and Marianne Gajdosova, 19, are both ‘really chuffed’ to turn around mock-exam results with U and E grades to Ds and Cs in Business Studies respectively.
Marianne said: ‘I got a D which is amazing - I thought I was going to fail.
‘We had different teachers, our mocks went really bad. I was home in the Czech Republic for four months because I had Covid and schools were shut down. It was hard.
‘But I think our college has done really well, we had loads of online lessons.’
Marianne plans to return home to the Czech Republic before starting a course in Global Challenges and Social Cohesion at Brunel University.
Joe said: ‘I was expecting my business grade. We struggled every lesson. We worked our way up to these grades.’
Joe plans to study law at the University of Sussex. Marianne gained an A in sociology, a C in psychology, and a D in business studies.
Joe gained an A in law, an A in criminology, and a C in business studies.
City of Portsmouth College
Students are celebrating their results at City of Portsmouth College.
The amazing achievements of Jamie Ngo
At City of Portsmouth College, Jamie Ngo, 17, is celebrating gaining A*s in English Literature and Language, History, and Politics.
He will be accepted to study History at the University of Oxford.
Jamie said: ‘I’m really looking forward to representing the community at Oxford.
‘It’s been challenging not having sat an exam before - but it just the hand we were dealt’.
Proud dad Dzung, 53, came to the UK at the age of 10 as a refugee from the war in Vietnam - and never imagined his son would be destined for one of the best universities in the world.
He said: ‘When he opened his results I just grabbed him and started crying.
‘It was a huge relief. Oxford - it’s an elite university, you hear about kids from Eton and places like that going there. But Portsmouth school kids? You must be dreaming.
‘It shows what you can achieve with the right support and if you believe in yourself.’
Maddy Oliver - Portsmouth High School
Maddy Oliver, from Southsea, is going to the University of Oxford after achieving an A* and two As. Her dad Graeme cried after seeing the results, and the rest of the family are incredibly proud of her.
Beatrice, Maddy’s sister, said: ‘He never cries!’
Maddy had a setback in her mock exams, but it spurred her on to achieve her goals.
She said: ‘I’m glad I got that D in my mocks, it made me work harder.’
Maddy is going on holiday to Greece with some friends to celebrate.