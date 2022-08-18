Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of thousands of people are expecting their grades across the country.

Scores are expected to be lower than during the pandemic but higher than 2019.

Students at Portsmouth High School receiving their results today. Picture left to right: Phoebe Harris, Daisy Cole, Bella Mangnall, all receiving four A's. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the first cohort of students to sit exams since the coronavirus outbreak.

They are expected to face tougher competition for university places this year, with institutions known to have been more conservative in their offers this year.

Admissions service Ucas has said it expects record or near-record numbers of students to get onto their first-choice courses, but warned the process will not be ‘pain-free’ for all as some will be left disappointed.

This year’s grades aim to reflect a midway point between 2021 – when pupils were assessed by their teachers – and 2019.

Students celebrating their A-level results at Portsmouth High School.

SEE ALSO: Head of music at St Vincent College sets the right note for incoming students after getting former students gigs at Victorious Festival

According to the Department of Education, a Record numbers of students, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds, are still expected to start university in September.

The News has reporters across Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham covering results day.

All the latest updates will be posted in this live blog at the bottom of this article.