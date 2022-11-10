The event will be a chance for the community to support Loaves of Love, which was established in 2021 to help women asylum seekers, refugees, victims of domestic abuse and vulnerable women in the Portsmouth area. People can head down to the bake sale and purchase some of the baked goods on offer, as well as enjoy a chat with the Portsmouth MP.

Stephen Morgan, Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, said: ‘Having joined a group earlier this year I have seen first-hand the excellent support offered to female refugees in overcoming culture and language barriers while celebrating and sharing their own cultures.’

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan with ‘Loaves of Love’ volunteers.

A spokesperson for Loaves of Love said: ‘It was great to host our local MP Stephen Morgan at one of our classes last summer. We were absolutely thrilled when he offered use of his office for our bake-sale.