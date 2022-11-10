Portsmouth community bake sale Loaves of Love to be held in city next week
A COMMUNITY bake sale next week will help vulnerable women across the city.
Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan is opening the doors of his constituency office to try and raise money for a well known community group, Loaves of Love. The bake sale will take place on November 19 and will run between 10:30am and 12.30pm at 72 Albert Road.
The event will be a chance for the community to support Loaves of Love, which was established in 2021 to help women asylum seekers, refugees, victims of domestic abuse and vulnerable women in the Portsmouth area. People can head down to the bake sale and purchase some of the baked goods on offer, as well as enjoy a chat with the Portsmouth MP.
Stephen Morgan, Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, said: ‘Having joined a group earlier this year I have seen first-hand the excellent support offered to female refugees in overcoming culture and language barriers while celebrating and sharing their own cultures.’
The team brings women together by baking loaves of bread which extends an olive branch to help support them through difficult and uncomfortable times in their lives.
A spokesperson for Loaves of Love said: ‘It was great to host our local MP Stephen Morgan at one of our classes last summer. We were absolutely thrilled when he offered use of his office for our bake-sale.
‘We are grateful to Stephen for his support but would also like to thank the Portsmouth Red Cross for their initial grant that allowed us to make the project a reality and Pompey in the Community for providing us with such a wonderful venue for our classes.’