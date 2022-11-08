Members of the Armed Forces in Britain and the Commonwealth, and their families, are commemorated and remembered for their service.

PORTSMOUTH

Portsmouth Remembrance Day 2021 taken by Dan Cowdrey Picture: Daniel Cowdrey darc.roomphotography.

In Portsmouth, the the Armistice Day Service will take place on November 11 at 10.55am at the WW1 memorial in the Guildhall Square.

The service will include a two minute silence and reading and is open to the public to pay their respects.

The Remembrance Service will be preceded by a parade of veterans, military personnel and youth groups in the Guildhall Square at 10:30am.

At 11am there will be a two-minute silence followed by the Service. A wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph will conclude the morning’s events. This event is open to all members of the public.

FAREHAM

Fareham Borough Council will be putting on their annual Remembrance Day Parade on November 13, which will be followed by special service that will take place at Holy Trinity Church.

All of the names of those from the Fareham area who lost their lives in British Armed Forces conflict will be read out during a ‘Forever Remembered’ ceremony at the war memorial, Holy Trinity Church at 9.45am.

The parade will start at 10.38am from the Duke of Connaught's Own Club in Western Road where it will proceed along Kings Road and West Street, before arriving at the war memorial, where a two-minute silence will be held at 11am.

The Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Mike Ford, said: ‘I hope that the residents of Fareham join us on Remembrance Sunday to pay respects to the servicemen and women who so bravely served our nation.’

Remembrance Sunday at Fort Nelson will be marked with the national two-minute silence at 11am.

After the two minute silence, there will be performances of a play which will depict the forgotten heroes and heroines of the First World War.

Time Will Tell Theatre company will give three performances of the play on November 13 at 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm.

SOUTHSEA

There will be a Ride-in’ Remembrance service at Southsea Common, which will see the biking community pay their respects, alongside the general public, as they will gather at the Portsmouth Naval Memorial on November 13 at 10.15am.

The group taking part in the remembrance ride are also hoping to raise funds for the Poppy Appeal.

HAVANT

Havant Borough Council is putting on a Community Act of Remembrance on November 13 at 10.50am at St. Faith’s Church, Havant.

The parade will leave the Royal British Legion Ex-servicemen’s club, Brockhampton Lane, at 10:40am where they will then end at the War memorial outside St Faiths Church at 10:50am.

The people and clergy will gather in silence whilst a single bell tolls 161 times, for the 161 men listed on the Havant War Memorial and their names will also be read out to pay tribute to them.

The service will be conducted by The Rector of Havant, Canon Tom Kennar, who will lead prayer and song throughout the morning.

The Act of Remembrance will begin at 10:52am and it will then be followed by a two minute silence at 11am which will be followed by a remembrance service inside the St Faiths Church.

Music will be provided by Denton Smith, a bagpiper who will be accompanied by drums courtesy of Hampshire Caledonian Pipe Band.

The Mayor of Havant, Councillor Diana Patrick, said: ‘Remembrance Sunday honours those who have made and continue to make the ultimate sacrifice for their country.’

HAYLING ISLAND

Hayling island will be putting on its annual remembrance service and parade on November 13.

The parade will leave Hollow Lane, marching along Elm Grove to the Cenotaph in St Mary’s Road, where there will then be the laying of wreaths, and a two minute silence.

There will be a inside remembrance service at St Mary’s Church, and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Rosy Raines, will be in attendance throughout the morning.

EMSWORTH

Emsworth will be putting on a remembrance service and a parade in the afternoon of November 13.

There will be the usual Sunday service at 10am at St James and the Breakfast Church will be meet in the Parish Hall.

There will be an opportunity for everyone to go to St James’ to participate in a two minute silence at 11am.

In the afternoon, there will be a parade at 2pm which will leave Queen Street and proceed to Church Path and there will then be a remembrance service at 3pm inside St James Church.

PORTCHESTER

Portchester Remembrance service will take place on November 12 at 10:15am at the Precinct, where they will be joined by Lawrence Churcher, a Portchester Veteran of Dunkirk and D-Day, who is currently 102 years old.

The service will be led by Rev Dr Ian Meredith of St Marys Church and the service will commence with a poem followed by prayers and hymns.

During the service, there will be an opportunity for wreath and cross laying, which will then be followed by a hymn.

The Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Mike Ford, will be in attendance of the event.

GOSPORT

An armed guard, courtesy of HMS Sultan, will form up on the road opposite the hospital and representatives from the Royal British Legion, veterans groups, Scouts, Guides, Sea Cadets, Air Cadets and other local organisations will join them.

The parade will step off at 10:30am and the ceremony, which will be conducted by the Mayor’s Chaplain, Rev Emma McPhail, will start at 10:58am.

The morning will see music from the Gosport Solent Brass and a bugler from the HMS Sultan Volunteer Band will sound Last Post and Reveille.

The Mayor, Cllr Jamie Hutchison, will then proceed to lay a wreath on behalf of the entire borough and he will joined by the King’s representative from the Lord-Lieutenant’s office, Admiral Sir Jonathon Band.

Wreaths will then be laid by civic, service and associations to pay their respects to the fallen.

As the service concludes, there will be a march past that will take place in front of hospital, where the salute will be taken by the Mayor and Adm Band.

BISHOP’S WALTHAM

On November 9 at 2:55pm, there will be a dedication of the garden of remembrance and people are invited to gather at the War Memorial, St Peter’s Church.

There will be a two minute silence and an air raid siren on November 11 at 11am on the High Street.

The will also be a a remembrance service and parade that will take place on November 13 and the parade will march through the High Street at 10:30am and they will end at the churchyard.

The parade will return the church to St George’s Square at approximately 12pm.

PORTSEA

St Mary’s Church, Portsea, will be hosting a Remembrance Sunday service from 10am on November 13 and in the afternoon, from 3pm, a service of remembrance for the Royal British Legion will take place.

DENMEAD

The service will see local groups, councillors and members of the public attend to pay their respects.

HORNDEAN

Horndean Parish Council is holding its Remembrance Day event on Sunday at Horndean Square.

ROAD CLOSURES FOR REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY

HORNDEAN

Havant Road, London Road, Portsmouth Road and Five Heads Road will be closed between 10am until 12 noon.

Blendworth Lane will be closed from 9.45am to 12 pm.

Five Heads Road closure will also affect:

Merchistoun Road

Tarbery Crescent

Queens Crescent

Highcroft Lane

Durlands Road

Bentley Close

Bridget Close

Chalk Hill Road.

PORTSMOUTH

King Henry 1 Street will be closed between 8:15 and 12:30pm.

Exchange Road will be closed between 8:15 and 12:30pm.

Spring Gardens will be closed between 8:15am and 12:30pm.

White Swan Road will be closed from its junction with Exchange Road to its junction with Guildhall Walk.

Guildhall Walk from its junction with Winston Churchill Avenue to its junction with King Henry 1 Street.

SOUTHSEA

Clarence Esplanade will be closed from Serpentine Way to the Hovercraft Terminal between 7am and 10am for drivers, and it will be closed for loading and waiting from 7am and 12:30pm.

FAREHAM

The following roads will be closed to all traffic including bicycles from 9.45am to 12.00pm on Sunday 13 November 2022:

Queens Road will be fully closed to all traffic and vehicles.

Hartlands Road will be closed to all traffic except for buses and taxis.

Western Road will be fully closed to all traffic and vehicles.

Kings Road will be fully closed to all traffic and vehicles.

