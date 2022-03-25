Portsmouth drivers told again to turn engines off at the lights to cut air pollution

Promoting the ongoing 'Cough cough, engine off' campaign, city council cabinet member for transport Lynne Stagg visited Milton Park Primary School in a bid to encourage children to remind their parents of the impact of idling.

'Turning your engine off when you've stopped at the lights or are waiting to pick someone up is an easy habit to get into and can make a huge difference to air quality,' she said. 'We know the most vulnerable members of our community are more affected by poor air quality and we need to protect everyone in Portsmouth from preventable illnesses.'

Launched in early 2019, the campaign in response to research which found half of air pollution in the city was created by traffic.

Cllr Lynne Stagg with children from Milton Park primary school promoting the Cough Cough Engine Off campaign

At the same time, the council has been encouraging people to use more sustainable methods of transport such as walking or cycling for shorter journeys.

The Eastney primary school now has a team of pupil 'eco champions' who are promoting environmental issues in the area, including taking part in promoting the anti-idling campaign.