With the most commonly awarded GCSE grade being a 9 and the second most common grade awarded being an 8, pupils at the school in High Street, Old Portsmouth, were in good spirits.

“These results are the culmination of their Senior School life and the level they have achieved shows their commitment to their studies,” said Mr David Wickes, Head of The Portsmouth Grammar School (PGS). “That the most common grades awarded were the top two that are possible is something of which our pupils should be proud.”

“Following on from last week when a fifth of our A-Level grades were an A*, and over a quarter of pupils achieving straight A* or A grades, these GCSE grades today are strong foundations for these pupils to go on to develop greater academic depth in the subjects they will study here at A Level,” continued David Wickes. “We can see from some of the excellent subject results at GCSE and A Level how instilling a love of learning can help our pupils thrive and achieve great results.”

Amongst the wide range of subjects that achieved notable results this year were Maths and Latin, where 94.1% of the grades awarded were 9-8; Chemistry and History, where nearly two-thirds of the grades awarded were 9-8 and Drama, Art and Music, where impressively over two thirds of the grades awarded were 9-8.

“The breadth of subjects in which our pupils have achieved the very top grades, from the Classics to Science, Humanities and the Arts are an indication of the excellent teaching and learning we provide,” added David Wickes. “That some of these pupils also have significant co-curricular involvement and commitments is impressive.

“Today we celebrate the achievements of all our pupils, especially those that we know have worked very hard to overcome personal adversity and challenge – they should be very proud of what they have achieved. I certainly am of them,” concluded Mr Wickes. “I very much look forward to seeing them develop academically and supporting them to achieve the aspirations they will develop during the course of their Sixth Form studies here.”

1 . Portsmouth Grammar School GCSE results Chloe Bui, Naomi Miesi, Charlotte Carroll Photo: Matthew Clark Photo Sales

2 . Portsmouth Grammar School GCSE results James Mullen and Sawsene Belaiche Photo: Matthew Clark Photo Sales

3 . Portsmouth Grammar School GCSE results Delighted students Photo: Matthew Clark Photo Sales

4 . Portsmouth Grammar School GCSE results Tom Bieele, George Jameson Photo: Matthew Clark Photo Sales