Portsmouth High School, GDST, Head Girls raise over £13k for The Lily Foundation
Mitochondrial disease is a genetic condition that affects the function of the mitochondria inside our cells. Mitochondria are what produce 90% of the energy in our bodies so if you have Mitochondrial disease your cells aren’t able to produce enough energy which can lead to organ malfunction. It affects, mostly commonly, babies and young children.
The Lily Foundation was set up by Liz Curtis in 2007 in memory of her daughter, Lily, who passed away from the disease at 8 months old. The Foundation does essential work in supporting families of those affected by the disease and spreading awareness of the condition.
Millie Hunter, from the Class of 2013, was overwhelmed by the amount the sixth form had raised and said:
‘I am so honoured that Portsmouth High School chose The Lily Foundation as their charity, in memory of our beautiful son Otto. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting their work. You’re all amazing, and I’ve never felt more proud to be a PHS girl.’