Portsmouth High School, GDST, senior awards presented by author Kate Mosse; ‘Your Voices Matter: Be Brave, Be Ambitious, Fail Better’

Portsmouth High School’s senior students were the proud recipients of achievement awards, certificates and cups this week as friends, family, pupils and staff from the school gathered for an evening of celebration. The guest speaker was the acclaimed author, broadcaster, and champion of the arts, Kate Mosse.

Last year’s leavers returned to school to receive their awards before starting at universities later this month. Courses they are taking range from Medicine at the University of Cambridge, Law with French Law at the University of Oxford, Politics at the University of Exeter to Optometry at University of Cardiff and Sport and Exercise Science at University of Bath.

Attended by the Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth, Councillor Mrs Helena Cole, The Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Louise Clubley and Consort Mr Jonathon Clubley, the Chair of Governors, Commodore Chris Palmer, former Chair of Governors, Mrs Krysia Butwilowska, Councillor Chris Attwell and other distinguished guests, staff, parents and pupils.

Achievements were celebrated across the older year groups and pupils received awards from sports and drama colours to Duke of Edinburgh Awards, music cups, social responsibility prizes and academic year prizes.

Mayor of Fareham’s Consort, Mr Jonathan Clubley, Mayor of Fareham Councillor Louise Clubley, Jasmine, Deputy Head Girl, Mrs Sarah Parker, Head, Portsmouth High School GDST, the Lady Mayoress, Mrs Helena Cole, Kate Mosse, author, Rosie, Deputy Head Girl, Emma, Head Girl, Effie, Deputy Head Girl, Chris Atwell, Councillor

Head, Mrs Sarah Parker, introduced the evening:

‘Girls, I am very proud of you. We will always celebrate exam results, they are only one part of the story. What truly matters here is the kind of young women our pupils become: curious, kind, resilient, and ready for whatever the future might hold.

‘Education is not just about the answers we find but about developing the wisdom and courage to ask the right questions – the questions that challenge us, open new paths, and shape our understanding of the world. It is this spirit of inquiry and curiosity, above all, that we hope our pupils carry with them beyond these school gates.’

Head Girl, Emma, introduced the guest speaker.

‘Kate Mosse’s achievements go far beyond her fiction. She is also a passionate advocate for promoting and supporting women’s voices in literature. She co-founded the Women’s Prize for Fiction – one of the most respected literary prizes in the world – celebrating excellence, originality, and accessibility in writing by women.

‘What particularly inspires me, and I think many of us as students, is that Kate Mosse’s career shows how powerful words can be. Whether through novels that transport us to another era, prizes that amplify women’s voices, or essays that bring attention to the everyday heroism of caring for others, she proves that literature is not something separate from life, but right at the heart of it.

‘As future readers, thinkers, and maybe even future writers ourselves, we couldn’t have a more inspiring speaker to join us this evening.’

After presenting the awards, Kate Mosse spoke to the audience:

‘I talked to the senior school this afternoon about how and why I became a writer; you can be anybody in the pages of a book. Learn to listen to your inner voice; have faith in yourselves. And tonight, it is a privilege to look at you extraordinary young women; so many of you have achieved in so many ways.

‘However, I also want to talk about failure. Failure is an essential part of success. In the words of Samuel Beckett; “Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better.” In other words, free yourselves from the fear of failure.’

She continued to address the pupils about ambition:

‘Ambition is often seen as a dirty word when attributed to women. But pupils here are encouraged to be ambitious. Be proud of whatever you do. Use ambition as well as resilience, leadership and laughter. Grow and understand your principles; be brave and courageous enough to stand by them. Our voices matter; your voices matter.’

The evening heard speeches from pupils including Amber about The Duke of Edinburgh Awards, Isobel about the GDST LEAD project and Farah who talked about the recent music tour to Italy. Music was sung and played by students, Farah and Aoiki, Lucy and Kiki.

The Lady Mayoress said:

‘It as been wonderful to see so many girls successful in many aspects; drama, art, academic studies and sport. Kate spoke so eloquently and directly to the girls which was wonderful.’

The Mayor of Gosport added:

‘The evening was truly inspiring, celebrating the achievements of all the pupils across the school.’

Head, Mrs Parker concluded with:

‘When I say that I consider myself the luckiest of headteachers, it is not lightly said. It is a privilege to lead this school, and tonight, to celebrate the achievements of such an extraordinary community together with all of you.’