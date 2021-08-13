Tasia Reeds her mum Picture: Sally Tiller

‘This year, once again, has been very challenging for our GCSE students but they have worked so hard and should be proud to celebrate their successes,’ said headmistress, Mrs Jane Prescott.

Mrs Katie Wood, Head of Year 11, added: ‘We are so proud of the incredible resilience and determination showed by these pupils particularly over the last two years of GCSE studies, the majority of which has been hugely disrupted. They have risen to every challenge, worked quickly to acclimatise to new teaching and learning methods with their characteristic good humour and ‘can do’ attitudes. They have supported each other and remained positive throughout this whole process. They deserve every success today and as they embark on their A-level studies; they are a truly remarkable cohort.’

Twins Tabby and Tilly Frayne, 16, were thrilled with their results with 5 A*s, 14 9s and an 8 between them.

Tilly, left and Tabby Frayne Picture: Sally Tiller

Tabby said: ‘I’m extremely happy with my results. All my hard work was worth it. I’m really grateful or the support from my amazing teachers. Thank you!’ Tilly added: ‘I’m thrilled with mine too and their reflection of all the effort I put into exams and classwork.’

Tasia Reeds, 16, was celebrating with a string of 9s, 8s, A*s and As. ‘I was not expecting these results and am so pleased,’ she said. ‘I’m going to be staying at Portsmouth High School for Sixth Form studying, physics, mathematics and chemistry.’

Diyaa, 16, too, was celebrating with 9s, 8s and A*s. ‘It’s been a hard year but we’ve all managed to get through and I am just so delighted with these results and so happy for everyone. I’m going to be taking mathematics chemistry and sociology with possibly a thought to being a pharmacist in the future. I’m now off to a celebratory lunch with friends and a meal out with family tonight.’

Annice, with a mix of A*s, 9s and 7s, added: ‘I am really excited about coming back for Sixth Form to study geography, psychology and sociology. My friends have played a massive part in making the last couple of years enjoyable. The teachers have been so supportive and have always been just an email away and so helpful.’

Nell Newport Spiers and her mum Picture: Sally Tiller