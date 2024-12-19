Portsmouth High School has visit from Father Christmas

All eyes were to the sky in Pre-School to see if there was ANY sign of Father Christmas on his way to make some early deliveries.

The Santa binoculars the children have been making in class really came in handy. Disappointingly, no one could spot Santa in the sky but that was because he had already arrived! He was sitting in his grotto in the prep school garden ready to hand out presents to everyone. We are so grateful Father Christmas was able to take some time out of his busy schedule to visit us.