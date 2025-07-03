Portsmouth High School Head Girl team lead walk for charity Sophie's Legacy
The Head Girl team led a whole school walk from Southsea to Eastney and back in support of their chosen charity, Sophie's Legacy.
Deputy Head Girl, Effie, said: 'It was amazing to start the walk for the whole school and to be met at the half way point by representatives from the charity, Sophie's Legacy.'
Rosie, Deputy Head Girl responsible for charities added: 'Sophie's Legacy helps make the families of children in hospital much brighter and always look for the positives.
"The walk today was just one of the many events that we will organise throughout the coming year.'