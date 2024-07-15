Portsmouth High School prom in pictures: All the glitz and glamour of the school's celebrations

By Kelly Brown
Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:56 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 10:21 BST
It was a perfect summer's evening for students at Portsmouth High School who celebrated their end of school journey with a glamourous prom.

Here are some moments from the Year 11 Prom which was held at the school:

Imogen Wallace, Mia Packham-Boyns, Millie Watkinson, Daisy Robbins

Imogen Wallace, Mia Packham-Boyns, Millie Watkinson, Daisy Robbins Photo: Portsmouth High School

Bre Pryce

Bre Pryce Photo: Portsmouth High School

Ava Hampson

Ava Hampson Photo: Portsmouth High School

Effie Grant and Megan Peters

Effie Grant and Megan Peters Photo: Portsmouth High School

