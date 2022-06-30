Portsmouth High School students beam with pride at the Art and Design Technology Exhibition

STUDENTS from a city school staged beamed with pride as they staged an annual art and design technology exhibition this week.

By Sophie Lewis
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 9:15 pm

The exhibition, which took place on Monday at Portsmouth High School, welcomed parents, teachers, students and VIP guests including the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Hugh Mason and lady mayoress Marie Costa and chairman of governors, Mrs Butwilowska.

Emma Noble, head of the faculty of creative arts: ‘I am incredibly proud of the student's dedication and commitment to their work and the diversity and maturity of the work they have produced. It was wonderful that so many people could join us and celebrate their achievements.’

From left to right: Mr David Hammond and Mrs Krysia Butwilowska, Chair of Governors, Mrs Jane Prescott, Headmistress, Deputy Mayoress of Gosport Mrs Pepper, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Hugh Mason, the Mayoress of Fareham, Mrs Ford, The Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Michael Ford and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth Marie Costa

The creative pieces produced by the students were shown in the Art Atrium at the school and had a fantastic response by all of the guests.

Mrs Butwilowska said: ‘The exhibition captured the spirit of imagination and creativity of young people. It was a privilege to be able to share it with parents and friends.’