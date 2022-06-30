The exhibition, which took place on Monday at Portsmouth High School, welcomed parents, teachers, students and VIP guests including the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Hugh Mason and lady mayoress Marie Costa and chairman of governors, Mrs Butwilowska.

Emma Noble, head of the faculty of creative arts: ‘I am incredibly proud of the student's dedication and commitment to their work and the diversity and maturity of the work they have produced. It was wonderful that so many people could join us and celebrate their achievements.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left to right: Mr David Hammond and Mrs Krysia Butwilowska, Chair of Governors, Mrs Jane Prescott, Headmistress, Deputy Mayoress of Gosport Mrs Pepper, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Hugh Mason, the Mayoress of Fareham, Mrs Ford, The Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Michael Ford and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth Marie Costa

The creative pieces produced by the students were shown in the Art Atrium at the school and had a fantastic response by all of the guests.