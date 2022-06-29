Youngsters from all years at the Wallisdean Junior School took part in the Federation Race for Life event on Monday in memory of Lisa Key.

Mrs Key was instrumental in setting up the infant school’s ‘mini military club’ for children with parents in the armed forces.

In total, the school raised just over £1,600 for Cancer Research, which was the chosen charity of the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Race For Life at Wallisdean Junior School, Fareham Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270622-15)

Miss Bower, 39, head of PE, said: ‘We lost a member of staff earlier this year to cancer and so we held a sunshine day in memory of Mrs Key.’

The children completed different race lengths according to their year, with the youngest pupils in preschool completing 400 metres and the older children in the junior classes completing six laps of the school field, in Wallisdean Avenue, Fareham

The school saw approximately 400 students take part in the sunshine day which involved numerous activities in the morning and the races in the afternoon.

Race For Life at Wallisdean Junior School, Fareham Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270622-19)

Miss Bower added: ‘We were quite shocked ourselves by the amount of money that was raised.

‘The children were really excited about the idea to raise money to support a charity’

Mrs Key’s family attended the day so that they could see the work that the children and staff had put into raising money in memory of their former teacher and colleague.

Miss Bower said: ‘I would imagine that sunshine day will be an annual day that we will do in memory of Mrs Key.’

Race For Life at Wallisdean Junior School, Fareham Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270622-17)