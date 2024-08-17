Portsmouth in top 10 most affordable UK cities for university students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth has been ranked one of the most affordable cities to live in the NatWest Student Living Index.

6,186 students were surveyed to determine the most affordable place to study. The survey considers a range of factors, including how much students spend going out and the income they earn from part-time work.

Rents have increased again this year, and faster than inflation, with an average increase of 17 per cent. However, Portsmouth was ranked the third cheapest for rent, with an average total monthly cost of £532 - almost half the price of what students in London have to pay (£1,032), and £157 cheaper than the overall UK average.

University of Portsmouth

Students in the city also have high monthly incomes - averaging at £1,887 - securing it the 11th spot in the index when it comes to earning a living. Meanwhile, the average cost of a night out in the city is around £31, the fourth cheapest in the UK.

"Affordability, coupled with our commitment to academic excellence and student support, makes Portsmouth an ideal destination for University. We are dedicated to providing an enriching and accessible environment where students can thrive both academically and personally."

Earlier this year, the University reclaimed its top 35 place in this Guardian University Guide, where it was ranked 33rd, up 34 places from 67th in last year’s league table. This position reflects a major increase in student satisfaction, confirming its commitment to ensuring that every student has a life-changing experience with the University.

For students still considering their university options, the University of Portsmouth has a number of excellent courses on offer through Clearing.