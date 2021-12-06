Portsmouth MP blasts government for its 'failed' tutoring revolution for children
A CITY MP has demanded answers from the government over the ‘catastrophic failure’ of its national tutoring programme.
Stephen Morgan lashed out in parliament over the scheme in his first speech in the House of Commons since taking over as Labour’s shadow schools minister.
The government insisted the education programme would create a ‘tutoring revolution’ and help poorer children to recover months of learning lost during the pandemic through small-group tuition.
But in a recent survey of providers, 90 per cent said the government’s contractor for its flagship programme was not prepared for its launch.
The Dutch human resources company, Randstad, was awarded a £25m contract to run the scheme, with a winning bid that tender documents show was far below the £62m maximum offered by the government.
The company has since been accused of ‘doing it on the cheap’.
Mr Morgan said: ‘This will be the third year of disruption to the education of thousands of students in Portsmouth and across the country.
‘Instead of handing out million-pound contracts to companies looking to win a quick buck, ministers should be delivering a real catch-up plan to help children and parents recover lost learning.’