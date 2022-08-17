Portsmouth MP invites struggling parents battling the financial crisis to an online support event
PARENTS struggling to make ends meet are being urged to discuss the mounting financial pressures they face with an MP.
Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, is holding the online ‘School Call’ event on August 30 at 6pm to 6:45pm where parents are being asked to sign up to join alongside experts from HIVE Portsmouth, Advice Portsmouth, The Parenting Network and Child Poverty Action Group.
The call comes as part of ongoing efforts to try and help support parents, particularly when financing school uniforms during the cost of living crisis.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Fratton Community Centre is given a fresh look as team sprays graffiti art on it
-
2
Were you a Mayfield School student? Here are 48 retro photos from the 90s and 00s
-
3
Portsmouth MP invites struggling parents battling the financial crisis to an online support event
-
4
Head of music at St Vincent College sets the right note for incoming students after getting former students gigs at Victorious Festival
-
5
First Class 2021: 36 photos of Reception class school starters in Portsmouth this year
Mr Morgan said: ‘With more and more parents raising with me concerns over the cost of the school day, I want to offer an opportunity for local families to have their say, share their views directly with me and receive practical support from organisations that are there to help.
‘Getting pupils the uniform they need for school is always a worrying financial pressure for many, and sadly the cost of living crisis is making this even worse.’
The call will include discussions from a head teacher about the school uniform criteria, as well highlighting free meal eligibility and how parents can raise any concerns throughout the year.
The event is open to anyone living in the Portsmouth South constituency and booking a slot on Eventbrite is necessary to confirm your place.
Mr Morgan added: ‘I welcome the involvement of local charities on the School Call who are doing invaluable work helping those who need it.
‘If you’re looking for support, come to my School Call so we can make sure every child in Portsmouth has what they need to head to school in September.’