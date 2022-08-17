Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, is holding the online ‘School Call’ event on August 30 at 6pm to 6:45pm where parents are being asked to sign up to join alongside experts from HIVE Portsmouth, Advice Portsmouth, The Parenting Network and Child Poverty Action Group.

The call comes as part of ongoing efforts to try and help support parents, particularly when financing school uniforms during the cost of living crisis.

Stephen Morgan MP Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Mr Morgan said: ‘With more and more parents raising with me concerns over the cost of the school day, I want to offer an opportunity for local families to have their say, share their views directly with me and receive practical support from organisations that are there to help.

‘Getting pupils the uniform they need for school is always a worrying financial pressure for many, and sadly the cost of living crisis is making this even worse.’

The call will include discussions from a head teacher about the school uniform criteria, as well highlighting free meal eligibility and how parents can raise any concerns throughout the year.

The event is open to anyone living in the Portsmouth South constituency and booking a slot on Eventbrite is necessary to confirm your place.

Mr Morgan added: ‘I welcome the involvement of local charities on the School Call who are doing invaluable work helping those who need it.