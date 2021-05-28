A consultation has been opened to gather feedback on the proposal before Milton Park, Woodcot, and Cottage Grove primary schools.

The new academy trust would be led by the University of Portsmouth, which would allow for pupils to have more frequent visits for to the campus for events and trips.

Staff will also be able to access research, teacher training, and specialist department knowledge from the university’s School of Education and Sociology.

Deputy vice-chancellor Paul Hayes said: ‘Through the trust we want to improve educational outcomes and life chances for local communities in Portsmouth and the wider region.

‘Working closely with primary schools supports our ambitions to be more involved in the civic life of the city, raising educational standards and aspirations in our local community. Together with all three schools we’re committed to inclusivity, lifelong learning and ensuring our young people are equipped to succeed.’

The target dates for the three schools forming the new trust is September 1, 2021, in time for the new academic year.

Each school would keep its name, continue to operate the same admissions process, uniform policy, term and holiday dates, and offer a broad curriculum.

The consultation is available on the University of Portsmouth website and will close on June 19.

