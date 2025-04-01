Portsmouth scientist proves age is just a number after Great Britain adult gymnastics selection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A University of Portsmouth scientist has been selected to represent Great Britain Adult Gymnastics in an international competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At almost 50 years old - and after three back surgeries - you might think Dr Chris Mills would be slowing down. But instead, he’s just been selected to represent Great Britain in gymnastics at the 2025 Masters World Cup in Leipzig, Germany.

Dr Mills, a Senior Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Science at the University of Portsmouth, has been given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent Great Britain Adult Gymnastics team at this year’s Masters World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition features gymnasts from various age groups, with all participants aged 30 and older. Dr Mills will represent the 50+ category in the competition, where gymnasts will compete on six apparatus; Floor, Vault, Parallel Bars, High Bar, Pommels, and Rings.

Dr Chris Mills, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Science at University of Portsmouth

He began gymnastics at the age of 26, and has competed in several events since 2011, including the British Veteran Championships, proving that it’s never too late to start a new hobby or skill. He is one of only two gymnasts selected for his age group and earned the highest selection score for the Rings apparatus, showcasing his exceptional skill and strength.

Dr Mills, from the University’s School of Psychology, Sport and Health Sciences, said: “I always tell people, you’re never too old to start gymnastics. There’s so much variety - you can always learn something new, so there’s always a sense of progression. It definitely gets harder as you get older, especially the recovery, but I love it.

“Gymnastics is so much more than just fitness. It helps build muscular strength, flexibility, coordination, and balance and also boosts confidence, and improves decision-making.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His passion for gymnastics isn’t just personal, it also forms a key part of his academic work. As a specialist in sports biomechanics, he has spent years researching how athletes move, land, and perform at their best.

His previous research has aimed to develop a model of a human and the landing mats used in gymnastics to accurately simulate mat-ground force characteristics during impact, improving the safety of landings. Alongside this, Dr Mills has also explored how altering the material properties of a landing mat, particularly its stiffness and damping, can reduce ground reaction forces (GRF) and internal loading on a gymnast during landing.

His PhD, partly funded by British Gymnastics, focused on landing techniques to reduce injury risk, and he continues to study how different movement patterns impact performance. His research helps gymnasts of all ages improve their skills while staying safe - something he applies in his training every day.

“My experience as a gymnast gives me a unique perspective in both my teaching and research”, explained Dr Mills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I work with students, I can bring real-world insights into biomechanics, injury prevention, and movement efficiency because I experience these challenges myself every time I train. It helps me explain complex concepts in a way that’s more engaging and relatable.

"At the same time, my research directly benefits my own gymnastics. I’m constantly thinking about how small adjustments in technique can improve performance or reduce injury risk, and I bring those lessons straight into my own training. It’s a two-way process - what I learn in the lab informs what I do in the gym, and what I experience in the gym shapes the questions I ask in my research. Ultimately, it makes me a better scientist, a better teacher, and a better gymnast.”

Dr Mills, who previously represented Masters GB in track and field, has trained at BH Live Active Portsmouth Gymnastics Centre for the past 16 years, and is currently under the guidance of Head coach Adam Paterson.

Coach Paterson praised Dr Mills’ dedication: "Chris’s work ethic is incredible. He’s an inspiration to many, showing that passion and determination can lead to success, no matter when you begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the Adult Gymnastics British team finishing fourth last time, Chris is more motivated than ever to give his best performance. His story is a powerful reminder that age, setbacks, or challenges should never limit your potential."

To follow Dr Mills’ journey and learn more about his work at the University of Portsmouth, visit his profile at: port.ac.uk