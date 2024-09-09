Schools across the city will be holding a number of open days, evenings and mornings where pupils and their families can visit, take a tour and speak to staff to help them make their decisions. Schools can often also arrange separate tours for anything unable to attend a specific event.
Applications for the 2025 academic year opened on Monday, September 9 2024 – Application and close on Thursday, October 31 2024. Changes can be made up until January 10 2025 – such as an address change – and offers will be made on Friday, March 3 2025.
Year 6 pupils and their families are invited to join the school in St Mary's Road, Portsmouth for its Open Event on Wednesday 2nd October 2024, from 5pm to 8pm.The Executive Principal will be delivering a presentation at 6pm. There will be opportunities to tour the school to explore its departments, speak to students and staff, and get a flavour of secondary school life at The Portsmouth Academy. School contact: 0333 360 2200 Photo: Google Images
The school in Mayfield Road is holding its Open Evening for 2024 admissions on Wednesday, October 9 from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. As the school caters for primary and secondary school pupils its admission arrangements are a little different to other schools. Contact 023 9269 3432. Photo: Google Images
Admiral Lord Nelson School in Dundas Lane is holding its Open Day on Thursday, October 3from 4pm -7pm. Contact: 023 9236 4536 Photo: Google Images
