2 . The Portsmouth Academy

Year 6 pupils and their families are invited to join the school in St Mary's Road, Portsmouth for its Open Event on Wednesday 2nd October 2024, from 5pm to 8pm.The Executive Principal will be delivering a presentation at 6pm. There will be opportunities to tour the school to explore its departments, speak to students and staff, and get a flavour of secondary school life at The Portsmouth Academy. School contact: 0333 360 2200 Photo: Google Images