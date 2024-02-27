Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes after some criticism that students were not at the heart of the consultation, with fears vital facilities will be lost as new landmark buildings and public spaces are created, including a new Student Hub for improved wellbeing services, a new modern Technology building, a teaching laboratory building and a revised development at the Victoria Park site.

Proposed Student Hub

But students have raised some concerns with particular fears over the potential loss of the students’ union building, and its replacement with a ‘Student Hub’ after the popular university events has undergone several redevelopments in the past few years, including the closure of its bar and cafe area. This has raised concerns for students who wish to continue using the Students’ Union building, as it currently is, including societies and student groups who hold meetings in the space.

In reply, the University has told The News it knows how important the facility is for its students and said it was working with the Student Union to ensure its final proposals meet the needs of students.

In a statement, Tahir Ahmed, director of estates & campus services and health & safety, said: "The University is aware how essential the Student Union building is for societies and how important these groups are in providing friendships and creating memorable experiences during students’ time at Portsmouth. While we can’t confirm dates yet, we are working with the Students’ Union (SU) to find a suitable space to ensure that students still have access to appropriate accommodation until the work is complete.

"The SU has been one of the key stakeholders in the development of our plans for the new Student Hub which will provide a vibrant, supportive and social student experience, spaces for social learning and well-being services, and a variety of student services. Students are also being asked to share their thoughts on our broad development proposals which will help shape planning applications being submitted to Portsmouth City Council at https://myport.port.ac.uk/news-events-and-blogs/news/student-feedback-following-estates-masterplan-consultation-event."

Proposed Technology Building

The university also hit back over criticism a public consultation event failed to adequately include and be promoted to students.

Mr Ahmed's statement said: "A number of communications were sent to students by the University and the Students’ Union in advance of the consultation event on 20 February in the Eldon building. Of the 126 people who attended, about half were students. Two presentations were staged at the event to ensure that everyone had an opportunity to hear the speakers, while senior University staff were available to speak to guests for the full three hours."

The University said it was unable to share more details of its plans ahead of it submitting a planning application to Portsmouth City Council seeking permission for the works to be carried out, but said that it 'welcomes the input of our students, staff and the public to help us build an even better teaching, learning and research environment for all which enhances the attractiveness of our city'.

It also addressed concerns that students who are local to the city and living at home with family, rather than having moved to the city to attend the university, will have no guaranteed parking as a result of the changes.

Mr Ahmed said: "The University actively encourages students not to bring their car to Portsmouth, but to use the local transport links and other sustainable forms of transport. The estate masterplan includes the construction of a multi-storey car park that will allow the University to consolidate our existing car parks into a safer and more secure mobility hub, which includes installing more EV charging stations and creating better spaces for e-scooters, e-bikes and bikes."