University of Portsmouth plans to invest £250m in new buildings and open spaces in the city
The University of Portsmouth is launching a three-week public consultation over its 'exciting' campus development projects which it says will create world class learning, teaching and research facilities and enhance connections between the university and the city.
The projects include creating new landmark buildings, refurbishing existing facilities and creating new public spaces, such as a new Student Hub for improved wellbeing services, a new modern Technology building, a teaching laboratory building and a revised development at the Victoria Park site. Work has already begun, with the completion of the award-winning Ravelin Sports Centre that has been recognised as one of the UK's most sustainable sports centres.
Portsmouth residents, local businesses and the public will have the opportunity to share their thoughts and views on the broad proposals and to help shape planning applications which are being submitted to Portsmouth City Council.
Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, said: “We are now approaching a very exciting milestone in the development of our estate, with planning applications for a number of proposed buildings due to be submitted shortly. These plans are a major investment by the University to support our strategy to deliver globally recognised research, become one of the UK's leading universities in environmental sustainability and deliver our commitment to enhancing the local community.
“The public’s input is invaluable in helping us create an even better teaching, learning and research environment for all which enhances the attractiveness of our city.”
The consultation runs until Sunday, March 3 with a free community event on Tuesday, February 20 from 4 to 7pm in the University’s Eldon Building. You can register at: https://campusdevelopment.eventbrite.co.uk