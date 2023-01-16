More than 70,000 staff at 150 universities across the UK will strike for 18 days between February and March in disputes over pay, conditions and pensions. The University of Portsmouth said they will try to shield their students from the strikes.

A spokesman said: ‘The Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) conducts collective pay negotiations with trade unions on behalf of higher education employers. We respect our colleagues' right to take industrial action and recognise the financial pressures being faced with the rising cost of living.

The University of Portsmouth is one of 150 institutions to be affected by the upcoming strikes. Picture: University of Portsmouth

‘The university will continue to work with colleagues to mitigate against any impact of industrial action on our students.’ The University and College Union (UCU) said precise dates for protests will be confirmed this week.

Staff at all effected institutions will be re-balloted to renew the union mandate and allow for industrial action to be called further into 2023. This would include a marking and assessment boycott from April, unless disputes are settled.

UCU said ‘the clock is ticking’ for university bosses to avoid widespread disruption. Raj Jethwa, UCEA chief executive, said: ‘The fact that UCU is not calling indefinite strike action is welcome, but their revised strike plans could still have a damaging impact on students.

The university said they will try and mitigate the impact of industrial action on students. Picture: University of Portsmouth.

‘UCU needs to provide its members with a realistic and fair assessment of what is achievable, before giving them the chance to accept or refuse the highest HE pay offer made in nearly 20 years. UCEA’s offer would mean an uplift of up to 7 per cent, with a minimum of 5 per cent for anyone earning up to £51,000.’

Mr Jethwa added the organisation recognises cost-of-living pressures fall disproportionately on the lower paid staff. He said employers ‘have a great deal of sympathy’, but cannot offer ‘a pay award that would get close to current levels of inflation.’