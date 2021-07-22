Portsmouth Year 6 leaver photos - can you spot your child in 44 images taken as school ends?
PUPILS finishing Year 6 and heading to secondary school next year feature in our gallery.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 10:42 am
Updated
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 3:33 pm
In this selection you will see leavers from Arundel Court, Barncroft, Bedenham, Brockhurst, Clanfield, Copnor, Cottage Grove and Crofton Anne Dale schools. More schools will feature in other galleries.
Images taken by Alice Mills/The News.
Images are available to purchase should you wish to do so at portsmouthpublishing.newsprints.co.uk, or call photo sales on 0330 403 0033, or email [email protected]
Page 1 of 11