Youth charity, Motiv8, has received the ‘wildcard’ award at the Clarion Futures annual ‘Power of Youth’ award ceremony on July 27.
The ceremony, which was held in Birmingham at the Midlands Arts Centre, was organised by Clarion Futures and was funded by #iwill Fund.
Karen Spurway, senior youth worker at Motiv8, said: ‘We were delighted to see our young people deliver some fantastic role play and then be selected to join the rapper Vital Powers on stage.
‘We are absolutely thrilled and very proud. ’
The celebratory event saw over 50 young people and 10 organisations come together to mark the work done and the skills achieved through the Mini Community Ambassadors project.
Read More
The Ambassadors project is an initiative created by Clarion Futures and Vivid Housing to support the community of Fratton.
The scheme aims to equip young people with the social and economic skills that will help empower the community in the future.
Over the past year, young people have had the opportunity to take part in social and local action activities including, beach cleans, making bird feeders and volunteering for the opening parade at the Sea Angling Classic event.
The charity supports young people aged nine to 19 who struggle with mental health, wellbeing and safety.
Motiv8 helps to establish long-term support within Gosport, Fareham, Portsmouth and Havant, and the charity is set to move this autumn to expand.
The charity is looking forward to getting involved with more opportunities and initiatives that stem from Clarion Futures.