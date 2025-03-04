An infant school in Hampshire has made a bid to accept younger children which will allow it to set up pre school provision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire County Council’s executive lead member for children’s services, councillor Roz Chad, is set to approve the move to lower the age range at Locks Heath Infant School in Warsash Road as well as Lanterns Nursery School in Bereweeke Road, Winchester.

Locks Heath Infant School is a maintained community school in the Fareham district and is currently approved to take children of school age from Reception (ages four to five) to Year 2 (ages six to seven).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school’s governing body is seeking to lower the school age range to children from two years old and directly manage an early years facility for a minimum of 21 children up to a maximum of 40. Its proposal aims to open a new early years provision within the school building.

Locks Heath Infant School. Image: Google Maps

Lanterns Nursery School, in the St Barnabas area of Winchester, is seeking to start taking babies from six weeks old. It currently accepts children from two to five years old. It is also a ‘resourced provision’ so has 36 childcare places for children with special educational needs and disabilities. The nursery school currently accommodates 103 children.

With the expanded provision, eligible working parents of children from nine months old to school age in the area would start having access to 30 hours of childcare a week from September 2025. Both proposals will help the county council to expand its early provision offer in the areas.

The final approval will be made this week (March 7).