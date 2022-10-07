Staff and Children at Tops Copnor, located at Pompey Health and Fitness Club, are celebrating a GOOD rating from Ofsted following its recent inspection.

The report said that youngsters are greeted by ‘friendly, welcoming staff’ who form ‘close relationships’ with the children, making them feel ‘safe and secure’.

Inspectors also noted that the children benefit from the ‘unique and stimulating resources that are set out’ for them to use, and from the ‘high expectations’ staff have for their development.

Children at Tops Nursery celebrate after their 'Good' Ofsted rating.

The youngsters were also said to ‘behave well’ and acted ‘incredibly polite’.

In particular, children at the nursery love learning in the outdoor environment: ‘They splash in puddles, make a dinosaur swamp with sand and rainwater and stamp in the wet sand in the sand pit’, said the Ofsted report.

This was the first routine inspection the provider received since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Jenny Gibbs, nursery manager, said: ‘I could not be prouder of the team here at Copnor.

‘We have had a difficult few years being located in a gym during the pandemic.

‘Luckily as part of the Tops family our children and staff were able to relocate to other local Tops nurseries.