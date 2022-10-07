Pride for Copnor nursery after Ofsted inspectors praise ‘well behaved’ and ‘happy’ children
A NURSERY boss says she ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of her team after an Ofsted report praised the work of staff supporting ‘happy’ children who are ‘making good progress in their learning’.
Staff and Children at Tops Copnor, located at Pompey Health and Fitness Club, are celebrating a GOOD rating from Ofsted following its recent inspection.
The report said that youngsters are greeted by ‘friendly, welcoming staff’ who form ‘close relationships’ with the children, making them feel ‘safe and secure’.
Inspectors also noted that the children benefit from the ‘unique and stimulating resources that are set out’ for them to use, and from the ‘high expectations’ staff have for their development.
The youngsters were also said to ‘behave well’ and acted ‘incredibly polite’.
In particular, children at the nursery love learning in the outdoor environment: ‘They splash in puddles, make a dinosaur swamp with sand and rainwater and stamp in the wet sand in the sand pit’, said the Ofsted report.
This was the first routine inspection the provider received since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Jenny Gibbs, nursery manager, said: ‘I could not be prouder of the team here at Copnor.
‘We have had a difficult few years being located in a gym during the pandemic.
‘Luckily as part of the Tops family our children and staff were able to relocate to other local Tops nurseries.
‘Since returning in April 2021 we have grown our numbers with some wonderful new staff, and still maintained our family feel and focus on the children’.